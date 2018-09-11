Australia's new faces: Profiling the uncapped players in Test squad

Brendan Doggett in action for Queensland.

Australia's selectors have opted to go with some fresh faces for the two-Test series against Pakistan, picking no fewer than five uncapped players in a 15-man party.

The continued absences of Steve Smith and David Warner - both serving suspensions following the ball-tampering scandal during the tour of South Africa earlier this year - left two huge holes in the batting order.

Without the duo, as well as opener Cameron Bancroft, a much-changed Australia XI lost the fourth and final Test against the Proteas by 492 runs.

Since, though, the selection panel have had time to consider their options, leading to a new-look squad under the guidance of head coach Justin Langer for the October tour to the United Arab Emirates.

So, who exactly are these untried players? Here, we take a look at the quintet who have moved a step closer to making their debuts in the longest format.

Aaron Finch

So long seen as a white-ball specialist, Finch turns 32 in November. The right-hander averaged 35.28 in Sheffield Shield cricket last season but has steadily improved in the longer formats over the past few years, aided by spells in England's County Championship with Yorkshire and, more recently, Surrey.

A destructive opener and Australia's Twenty20 captain, Finch has registered 11 one-day centuries for his country, demonstrating his pedigree at the highest level.



Travis Head

Head has also experienced international limited-overs action for Australia, playing in 39 ODIs and 16 T20Is. The left-hander may only have a first-class average of 36.43 but he pushed his claims with runs for Australia A on their tour of India.

The South Australian's chances of selection are also boosted by his ability with the ball, as his right-arm off-spin may provide a useful option on surfaces expected to aid the slow bowlers.



Marnus Labuschagne

Born in South Africa, Labuschagne moved to Australia with his family in 2004. The right-handed batsman has scored four centuries in 35 first-class appearances and helped Queensland to Sheffield Shield glory in March.

Picked recently for Australia A, the 24-year-old made scores of 60 and 37 in the first unofficial Test against India A.



Brendan Doggett

Paceman Doggett's surprise inclusion comes after just nine first-class outings, having claimed 32 wickets at an average of 30.46. His last two games were for Australia A against their India counterparts and while he struggled in those outings, Doggett's ability to bowl quick has not gone unnoticed.

"Brendan is an exciting prospect, a fast bowler with raw pace and wicket-taking ability," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said of the 24-year-old.



Michael Neser

Like Labuschagne, Neser was born in South Africa. Having moved to the Gold Coast at the age of 10, the seam bowler has been a steady performer in the domestic game but had to wait until June this year to make his international debut, turning out for an understrength Australia on their limited-overs tour to England.

Neser picked up two wickets in as many appearances after being called up as an injury replacement. This time, however, the 28-year-old seamer is selected from the outset, along with the recalled Peter Siddle, to help offset the absences of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.