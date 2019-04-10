×
Bancroft eyes Test recall

10 Apr 2019, 20:12 IST
cameronbancroft - cropped
Durham captain Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft hopes to impress Australia's selectors and earn a Test recall in the future as he looks to move on from the ball-tampering scandal.

Bancroft was banned for nine months after admitting to trying to alter the condition of the ball during Australia's third Test against South Africa in 2018.

The 26-year-old made his return to action in the Big Bash League last December and will spend the next few months with Durham in the County Championship.

Bancroft will captain Durham in the second tier this season, a decision that was met with some surprise given his involvement in the scandal that also saw Australia team-mates Steve Smith and David Warner suspended for 12 months.

Smith and Warner are expected to make their international comebacks ahead of the Cricket World Cup, with the plan to see them return to Test cricket at the Ashes later in 2019.

When Bancroft could add to his eight Test caps remains unclear, but he hopes that it will happen one day.

"The aspiration to play Test cricket is certainly in my mind and where I'd love to be one day. But I also can't be there. I'm here right now," he told reporters ahead of Durham's home match with Sussex.

"[Playing for Australia] would mean a lot to me, definitely. But I also know that I've got a lot of great things in my life

"Even just playing club cricket back home in Perth, it's a game I felt like where you get self-absorbed and single-minded in your pursuits to achieve things.

"At the forefront is just the enjoyment of it all. If I do that then I know the results will take care of themselves. Hopefully it will happen one day."

Bancroft says he grew up during his time out of the game and believes there have been some positives to come out of what happened.

He added: "We all make mistakes and I guess it's how you're able to grow as a person, in admitting and being honest with yourself about those mistakes.

"I certainly have been and as a person that's something that I'm completely accountable for. I wouldn't have it any other way.

"I've learned a lot about myself, I think being able to take time to detach myself from cricket was something that I found a lot of joy in.

"Turning that event from South Africa into a positive was something I was really proud of and to have that opportunity to grow as a person, you'd be silly not to take those steps forward."

