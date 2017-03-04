Big Bash, Dubai and watching Ravi Ashwin the secrets behind Lyon's Bangalore roar

After his sensational 8-50 on day one of the second Test, Nathan Lyon lifted the lid on the preparations that enabled him to shred India.

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 18:39 IST

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon

Hours of practice during the Big Bash League, bowling more than 1000 balls in Dubai and watching India's own master of spin Ravichandran Ashwin all helped Nathan Lyon to enter the history books on Saturday, the record-breaking off-spinner has revealed.

Lyon had played second fiddle to Steve O'Keefe in Australia's first match of the series on the subcontinent, but he came to the fore in Bangalore to return career-best figures of 8-50 and leave India in trouble on the opening day of the second Test.

He used what assistance there was from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wicket to bamboozle the home side, only KL Rahul offering any resistance with an impressive 90 in the hosts' 189.

Lyon's eight wickets made him the most successful Australian bowler against India with 58 dismissals, while also recording the best figures for a visiting bowler in the country.

Nathan Lyon's exceptional 8/50 helps Australia dominate Day 1 of the 2nd #IndvAus Test, as they bowl India out for 189, and finish 40/0 pic.twitter.com/G8Qp5BDucz — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2017

"I worked a lot with John Davison in the lead-up to the Big Bash games, I used to bowl an hour every day," he said in his post-match interview.

"I bowled about 1200 balls in Dubai. We worked hard as a bowling group. We discussed how to bowl in India, it is the toughest place to tour for us.

"There were some cracks there, and I was trying to hit some. I watched a lot of Ashwin tapes, but I stuck to my strength of getting bounce."

After Lyon's heroics Australia's openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw ensured the tourists reached the close 40-0, cutting their deficit to 149.