Bracewell misses out as New Zealand trio earn contracts

New Zealand offered three new players central contracts, while Doug Bracewell missed out.

Paceman Doug Bracewell missed out on a New Zealand contract as three new faces were included on the 21-man list.

Bracewell, off-spinner Mark Craig and Luke Ronchi, who has retired from internationals, held contracts last year but were not offered new deals.

They are replaced by Colin de Grandhomme, Jeet Raval and Neil Broom for 2017-18.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said the knee injury suffered by Bracewell in December was behind the decision, not the seamer's drink-driving offence earlier this year.

"Doug is still viewed very positively by the selectors and has a big year in front of him in terms of bouncing back from his injury and proving his worth," he said.

"It's been a difficult time for him since the knee injury but we're all hopeful he'll make a full and sustainable recovery."

Spinner Jeetan Patel, 37, was not considered for a contract as New Zealand look ahead to the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Larsen talked up de Grandhomme, Raval and Broom for their performances as the trio earned deals.

"Colin made a breakthrough last summer and is rated well in all three formats," Larsen said.

"Jeet's Test numbers speak for themselves, and Neil, as well as averaging 43 in ODI cricket [with a strike-rate of 90] since his recall, is also seen as viable cover for the Test team's middle-order."

New Zealand players offered central contracts for 2017-18: Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, George Worker.