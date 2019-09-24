×
Bumrah to miss India's South Africa Tests with back problem

Omnisport
NEWS
News
159   //    24 Sep 2019, 19:34 IST

Star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah
Star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah

India's star paceman Jasprit Bumrah will miss the upcoming Tests against South Africa with a back issue.

The sides drew 1-1 in their rain-affected three-match Twenty20 series but India have been dealt a blow ahead of the opening Test against the Proteas next week as Bumrah has been ruled out.

The 25-year-old has suffered a minor stress fracture in his lower back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a short statement on Twitter, and he has been replaced by Umesh Yadav.

Bumrah has enjoyed an outstanding start to life in Test cricket since his January 2018 debut.

He has played 12 Tests and collected 62 wickets, including an impressive five five-wicket hauls, taking a hat-trick in his last match against West Indies in August.

JUST IN: Umesh Yadav replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad#TeamIndia fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. pic.twitter.com/yZiUmMABPt
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019
