Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Curran: I was not proving a point to England selectors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
466   //    31 Aug 2018, 01:17 IST
samcurran - cropped
England all-rounder Sam Curran

Sam Curran rejected suggestions he had a point to prove to England's selectors after his important 78 gave Joe Root's side a fighting chance in the fourth Test with India.

Curran was left out of the third Test at Trent Bridge in favour of the returning Ben Stokes despite impressing with bat and ball in the opening two matches.

An injury to Chris Woakes provided Curran with another chance to impress and he duly took it on Thursday, the 20-year-old top scoring to help lift England's total to 246.

Curran – who shared an innings-high partnership of 81 with the recalled Moeen Ali for the seventh wicket – played with a patience his more senior team-mates lacked.

"You just try to do the best you can for your side, it wasn't proving a point at all," he told a media conference.

"I just tried to play like I played for Surrey last week and play the way I do – nice and positive and get some nice partnerships, not trying to overthink it.

"Luckily enough it came off and we've got a decent score on the board.

"I was unlucky to miss out last week, but I love being around the squad, around some great names in the team. I'm learning so much, I'm just enjoying my cricket."

England's top order toiled against swing early on at the Rose Bowl, with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma their tormentors in-chief.

Bumrah's dismissal of Keaton Jennings began the early collapse, the seamer bringing one back into the left-hander after pushing them the other way in his previous over.

"Whenever you get a wicket it is always good but whenever a plan works it's a good feeling as well," he said.

"A dream delivery? I don't know about that, but it is a good sign when you get an early wicket, so I'm very happy.

"It's not a new ball [delivery], I usually have the in-swinger as well as the out-swinger for right handers. When you have options, you don't want to use them all in a single day. Whenever you feel that option is suitable you use it."

Omnisport
NEWS
Sam Curran: the costliest drop by England
RELATED STORY
Curran rescues England after top-order collapse vs India
RELATED STORY
Curran's Test best gives England a glimmer of hope
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about the new kid on the block, Sam...
RELATED STORY
England recall Moeen and Curran, Buttler takes gloves
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Will it be 2-2 or 3-1?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Dhawan's drop to reprieve Sam...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England squad for fourth Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 3rd Test: 5 unnoticed things  
RELATED STORY
Curran and Overton added to England ODI squad
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 203/10
WAR 445/8 (123.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Glamorgan by 242 runs with 2 wickets remaining
GLA VS WAR live score
| 10:00 AM
MSX 169/10 & 210/5 (75.0 ov)
SSX 171/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Middlesex lead Sussex by 208 runs with 5 wickets remaining
MSX VS SSX live score
| 10:00 AM
KNT 561/10
DBY 210/2 (58.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Derbyshire trail Kent by 351 runs with 8 wickets remaining
KNT VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us