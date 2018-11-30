Debutant Shadman, Shakib make fifties as Bangladesh edge day one

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 30 // 30 Nov 2018, 17:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shakib Al Hasan in action

Debutant Shadman Islam and Shakib Al Hasan made half-centuries as Bangladesh edged day one of the second Test against the West Indies.

Shadman grafted his way to 199-ball 76, before captain Shakib was unbeaten on 55 as part of 69-run stand with Mahmudullah (31no) in a gritty showing after tea.

On a pitch in Dhaka showing plenty of turn, which will be music to the ears of Bangladesh's spinners, the Windies bowled just 27 overs of pace.

Devendra Bishoo (2-69) took the crucial wicket of Shadman, while Roston Chase (1-61), Kemar Roach (1-38) and Shermon Lewis (1-35) all took a wicket as Bangladesh – eyeing a 2-0 series win having won the first Test – closed on 259-5 in a match that is nicely poised.

Windies pick up three wickets in the second session but debutant Shadman Islam's 76 lifts Bangladesh to 175/4 on the first day in Dhaka.#BANvWI LIVE https://t.co/mJizOuuR1V pic.twitter.com/3mcWvvIyXO — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2018

After Shadman and Soumya Sarkar had batted out the first hour, Mominul Haque came to the crease after the latter was caught at slip.

He made a promising start but was unable to get to lunch as he woefully pulled a Roach delivery – the penultimate of the session - to mid-on.

Mohammad Mithun (29) put on 64 runs for the third wicket with Shadman, until Bishoo – for the third time this series – accounted for the former.

Shadman had earlier brought up his fifty with a four off Jomel Warrican and pulled another boundary off Bishoo before he was trapped lbw from the next ball.

Only one further wicket fell in a testing evening session when Lewis bowled Mushfiqur Rahim (14), as Shakib patiently played his way to 55 off 113 hitting just one boundary in the process.