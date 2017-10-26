Dona Ganguly to perform at Infantino state felicitation

by PTI 26 Oct 2017, 20:19 IST

Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) FIFA president Gianni Infantino will get a traditional welcome with an Odissi dance performance by Dona Ganguly and her troupe before the dinner hosted by the West Bengal government at the Eco Park.

Dona, wife of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, will perform along with her 30-member troupe in a 10-minute slot in the one-hour elaborate programme where Infantino will be felicitated by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Basically, it will be classical performance showcasing India and Bengal's culture. It's a big event and opportunity of a lifetime. I am very excited," Dona told PTI on her way to the rehearsal.

All the FIFA executive members, the AIFF officials including president Praful Patel, West Bengal ministers and city's top industrialists including Sanjiv Goenka and Harsh Neotia are expected for the function that will commence at 7 pm.

Infantino will be seen wearing an electric blue brocade kurta and jawahar coat designed by Agnimitra Paul as all the 36 council members, who include seven female members will be given an ethnic touch.

"It's a big honour... I was given the assignment about six weeks back by the AIFF president," Agnimitra said.

The guests will also be served the best delicacies of Bengal with a variety of Bekti, Prawn and Pabda fish items beside other delicacies.

All the state intelligence agencies are working round the clock to ensure proper security arrangements in and around the city especilly in the EM Bypass-New Town corridor.

"Massive security arrangements were made in and around the stadium. Special measures have been taken for the FIFA officials.

"We are fully prepared to provide our best service to the spectators and guests," Gyanwant Singh, commissioner of Bidhannagar police said in his briefing