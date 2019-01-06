×
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19: Faf du Plessis suspended after over-rate offence

Omnisport
NEWS
News
146   //    06 Jan 2019, 19:19 IST

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the third and final Test against Pakistan through suspension following an over-rate offence.

The Proteas clinched the series with victory in the second Test at Newlands on Sunday, but Du Plessis will now be missing for next week's dead rubber.

The skipper has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the ICC after South Africa maintained a slow over-rate during their nine-wicket victory in Cape Town.

The rest of the team have also been fined 10 per cent of their own fees, while Du Plessis has been suspended as this is his second such offence, having also been sanctioned in a Test against India last year.

It remains to be seen how the Proteas' batting order will shape up at the Wanderers, with Aiden Markram struggling with a thigh injury on Sunday and Hashim Amla retiring hurt in South Africa's second innings after taking a blow to his bicep.

Amla has served as South Africa's Test captain previously, before the now-retired AB de Villiers and then Du Plessis took on the role.

