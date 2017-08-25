England right not to elevate Crane prematurely - Swann

Graeme Swann believes England hopeful Mason Crane can benefit in the long run by continuing to play county cricket.

by Omnisport News 25 Aug 2017, 17:31 IST

Graeme Swann was speaking in association with Specsavers – title sponsor of the County Championship.

Graeme Swann thinks the England selectors should allow Mason Crane to continue his development at county level rather than hoist the leg-spinner into the Test side prematurely.

The 20-year-old tweaker was given a first Test call-up for the opening game of the series against West Indies, but missed out at Edgbaston.

Crane, who played two Twenty20 internationals against South Africa in June, was also left out of the team for the second match against the Windies at Headingley.

Swann believes Crane will benefit from continuing to learn his trade with Hampshire in the County Championship and should only be elevated to the Test arena when he is ready.

The former England spinner told Omnisport: "I've seen a little bit of him on TV and been impressed with him, but it's very important not to rush him, we shouldn't just stick him in because he's got potential and is a leggie.

"I think a lot of good players over the years with a good Championship record have been put in before they are ready, so let him bowl out there in county cricket for a couple of years and put him in when he's ready to go, when you've got a match winner."

Swann, speaking courtesy of Specsavers, also wants to see Moeen Ali and other England spinners given sufficient support in order to thrive consistently in various parts of the world.

"Spin is a problem because we don't know how to treat it, which is a problem because all around the world spin is important." he added.

"Gone are the days of a part-time bowler holding up an end for the seamers to at the other end, we've got to treat them as match-winners, we need a full-time spin coach and got to say 'right, this is how we win on the sub-continent, this is how we become top bowlers all around the world, not just in England.'"

Graeme Swann was speaking in association with Specsavers – title sponsor of the County Championship. For information www.specsavers.co.uk’