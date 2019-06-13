×
England's Wood a doubt for West Indies match, Buttler fully fit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    13 Jun 2019, 20:06 IST
MarkWood - Cropped
England bowler Mark Wood

England fast bowler Mark Wood faces a late fitness test ahead of Friday's Cricket World Cup meeting against West Indies - but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been declared fully fit.

Wood has reported discomfort in his ankle following Saturday's win over Bangladesh and, given his history of injury problems in that department, could be rested.

Buttler, meanwhile, aggravated a hip problem while batting in the same game, but has received the all-clear to play.

"Jos is fully fit," skipper Eoin Morgan said. "Mark Wood is going to have a fitness test in the morning.

"It's nothing too serious. He pulled up a little bit sore from the game in Cardiff so he is the only concern at the moment.

"His ankle is a little bit sore, I think it [resting him] depends. We haven't bowled pretty much for two days, or he hasn't bowled, so he will have to see how he bowls and if it is still sore, we probably won't take a risk."

Moeen Ali is back with the squad following the birth of his baby daughter on Wednesday and he could replace Wood after being stood down for the previous match as the second spinner.

"[We'll see] whether we feel we might go with four [seamers], like we did in Cardiff, or two spinners might be more effective," Morgan added.

