England wait on Morgan and Roy after Windies hammering

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    14 Jun 2019, 22:46 IST
Morgancropped
England captain Eoin Morgan walks off injury at the Rose Bowl

Eoin Morgan says he and Jason Roy should discover in the next 48 hours the extent of injuries they sustained in a Cricket World Cup hammering of West Indies.

Roy suffered a hamstring problem before captain Morgan damaged his back in the field as the Windies were bowled out for only 212 at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Joe Root (100 not out) scored a second century of the tournament, having replaced Roy at the top of the order, and Morgan was not required to bat as Chris Woakes took advantage of being promoted to number three with an excellent 40.

After watching his side get home at a canter, Morgan said of his injury: "It's the back. It's a bit sore at the moment. I've had back spasms in the past and we have to see over the next 24-48 hours. 

"Jason Roy has potentially tweaked his hamstring. He's gone for a scan and we have to see it for the next 48 hours.

"Everybody in our squad is vital, and we don't want injuries."

Morgan hailed Root after he was untroubled in yet another classy knock.

He said of the Test skipper: "Joe has had an absolute day out. He's the glue that keeps the team together."

Barbados-born paceman Jofra Archer took 3-30 in his first match against the Windies and Mark Wood claimed brilliant figures of 3-18, with Root showing his all-round ability by holding two catches off his own bowling.

The hosts and tournament favourites are up to second after a third win out of four and face Afghanistan in their next match at Old Trafford next Tuesday.

 

