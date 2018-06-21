England Women follow up men's ODI record with T20I high

A fine week for England's cricket teams continued on Wednesday as the women's side reached new heights in a T20 international.

Danni Wyatt takes on South Africa

England Women turned in a record-breaking Twenty20 innings against South Africa just 24 hours after the men's team blasted the best one-day international score in history.

Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan were all on top form as England reached 481-6 to set an incredible new benchmark in 50-over matches on Tuesday, thrashing Australia in the process.

On Wednesday, it was the women's turn. Tammy Beaumont was the star of the show with a knock of 116 from 52 balls to fire England to 250-3 - a superb 34 clear of the record total in a women's T20 international.

Although South Africa were yet to take the bat as England celebrated their record in Taunton, this capped a miserable day for the tourists, who had conceded the previous record-high 216-1 to New Zealand just hours earlier.

Before Wednesday's dramatic events, the biggest total had come against England, as Australia hit 209-4 in March.