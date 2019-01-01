×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Sunil Gavaskar could miss trophy presentation ceremony after final Test

PTI
NEWS
News
610   //    01 Jan 2019, 22:16 IST

Gavaskar handed over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Kohli and Rahane at the end of the 2017 series
Gavaskar handed over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Kohli and Rahane at the end of the 2017 series

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar could miss the presentation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India captain Virat Kohli will receive, regardless of the result of the fourth and final Test against Australia.

Gavaskar said he has not received invitation from Cricket Australia.

Visiting India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series, and will retain the trophy they won at home last year.

"I was sent a letter by Cricket Australia's Chief Executive, James Sutherland in May asking about my availability to present the Border-Gavaskar trophy and I would have been happy to go. But he stepped down and there has been no further contact," Gavaskar told India Today.

Border and Gavaskar were the first two to touch the 10000-run mark in Test cricket.

Cricket Australia has since undergone an overhaul in the aftermath of the ball-tampering controversy in March, with Sutherland being one of the employees to depart the scene.

India won the first Test in Adelaide before being humbled by the hosts in Perth.

However, the visitors fought back to claim the Boxing Day Test by 131 runs and take a 2-1 lead.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy was introduced in 1996.

