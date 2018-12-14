×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giles returns to England to replace Strauss as director

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    14 Dec 2018, 22:14 IST
ashleygiles - cropped
Former Lancashire coach Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles has been appointed as the managing director of England men's cricket by the ECB, replacing Andrew Strauss.

The former England spinner is a director with Warwickshire and will now take on a role with the national team, making him responsible for the long-term strategy of the side, the performance pathway into the set-up and the coaching and management structure.

Giles, who played 54 Tests for his country, coached the limited-overs team between 2012 and 2014, leaving the ECB in a shake-up following England's Ashes humiliation.

However, ECB chief Tom Harrison has led the recruitment of Giles in the past month and believes he has identified the "standout candidate".

"Ashley was the standout candidate amongst a very strong field," Harrison said.

"He will bring a fresh perspective to the role and build on the excellent work carried out by Andrew Strauss over the past three and a half years.

"He has a tremendous passion for England cricket, extensive knowledge of our county game and a wealth of experience, from playing at the highest level to becoming a respected leader in the sport.

"He will lead the England men's teams forward in what is a pivotal year with an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the Specsavers Ashes Series, both on home soil. This is a key appointment and we are excited about Ashley's arrival."

Advertisement

Strauss resigned from the directorial role in October in order to take a more flexible position within the ECB.

The former batsman had stood down temporarily for the English summer on compassionate leave to support his wife, Ruth, as she underwent treatment for cancer.

Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Strauss steps down as director of England...
RELATED STORY
England's Ashes 2005 winning team: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
James Anderson's Best Test Performances outside England...
RELATED STORY
England's South African XI
RELATED STORY
6 lucky cricketers who got their break when others missed...
RELATED STORY
Five modern batsmen who have Test century against their...
RELATED STORY
4 wicketkeepers who are unlucky to play in the same era...
RELATED STORY
England name unchanged Test squad as Willey returns for...
RELATED STORY
5 times Kevin Pietersen rescued England across formats
RELATED STORY
Top 5 innings by Alastair Cook for England
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 277/6 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | Today, 10:00 PM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
3rd ODI | Today
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
| Today, 11:00 PM
Melbourne Stars Women
Perth Scorchers Women
MLS-W VS PRS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us