Giles returns to England to replace Strauss as director

Former Lancashire coach Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles has been appointed as the managing director of England men's cricket by the ECB, replacing Andrew Strauss.

The former England spinner is a director with Warwickshire and will now take on a role with the national team, making him responsible for the long-term strategy of the side, the performance pathway into the set-up and the coaching and management structure.

Giles, who played 54 Tests for his country, coached the limited-overs team between 2012 and 2014, leaving the ECB in a shake-up following England's Ashes humiliation.

However, ECB chief Tom Harrison has led the recruitment of Giles in the past month and believes he has identified the "standout candidate".

"Ashley was the standout candidate amongst a very strong field," Harrison said.

"He will bring a fresh perspective to the role and build on the excellent work carried out by Andrew Strauss over the past three and a half years.

"He has a tremendous passion for England cricket, extensive knowledge of our county game and a wealth of experience, from playing at the highest level to becoming a respected leader in the sport.

"He will lead the England men's teams forward in what is a pivotal year with an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the Specsavers Ashes Series, both on home soil. This is a key appointment and we are excited about Ashley's arrival."

Strauss resigned from the directorial role in October in order to take a more flexible position within the ECB.

The former batsman had stood down temporarily for the English summer on compassionate leave to support his wife, Ruth, as she underwent treatment for cancer.