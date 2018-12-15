Group C Ranji: Odisha-Rajasthan game evenly poised on Day 2

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) The Ranji Trophy Group C game between Odisha and Rajasthan was evenly poised on day two with the hosts needing 167 runs for outright win.

On a day when the momentum swung back and forth, Odisha were 6 for 2 at stumps having lost their opener and one down batsman in their second essay in pursuit of 173.

On Friday, Odisha bundled out Rajasthan for 135 in their first innings and continued from their overnight score of 78/4.

But Rajasthan pacers Aniket Choudhary (5-49) and T M Haq (5-14) rattled the Odisha middle order to bowl them out for 111 in their first essay. Odisha thus conceded a 24-run lead to Rajasthan.

But Odisha came back strongly in the game by skittling out Rajasthan for 148 in their second innings with Basant Mohanty returning with figures of 5-29.

For the visitors, opener Amitkumar Gautam top-scored with 51, while Salman Khan, who came in at number 6, played a crucial knock of 39. First-innings hero and skipper Mahipal Lomror and other batsmen failed.

However, Odisha started their second innings on a disastrous note losing opener Ranjit Singh (1) and wicket-keeper Roshan Kumar Rao (0) to end the day in a difficult situation.

Meanwhile, in Agartala Pratyush Singh slammed 110 as Tripura posted 358 on the board in their first innings. In reply, Goa finished the day at 107 for 4 and are adrift by 251 runs.

In Rohtak, Jammu and Kashmir were pressing for a win after reducing Haryana to 49 for 4, with the hosts still needing another 173 runs to win.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's hopes for a first innings lead hung on veteran Suresh Raina, who was batting on 65, against Jharkhand who posted a competitive total of 354 in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

At Bhubaneswar: Rajasthan 135 and 148 (Amitkumar Gautam 51, Salman Khan 39, Basant Mohanty 5-29) versus Odisha 111 (Debasish Samantray 50, Abhishek Raut 24, T M Haq 5-14) and 6/2.

At Agartala: Tripura 358 (Pratyush Singh 110, Rajib Saha 68 not out, Amit Verma 3-87) versus Goa 107/4 (Snehal Kauthankar 42 not out, A S Sarkar 2-18).

At New Delhi (Air Force Complex Ground, Palam): Assam 211 all out (Amit Sinha 56, Gokul Sharma 49, Sachidanand Pandey 5-74, Diwesh Pathania 3-75) versus Services 213/2 (Rajat Paliwal 104 not out, N K Singh 79 not out).

At Lucknow: Jharkhand 354 all out (Shahbaz Nadeem 109, Ishank Jaggi 95, Dhruv Pratap Singh 6-105) versus Uttar Pradesh 173/4 (Suresh Raina 65 not out, Priyam Garg 54, Rahul Shukla 2-42).

At Rohtak: Jammu and Kashmir 161 and 205 (Owais Shah 71, Shubham Khajuria 34, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-37) versus Haryana 145 and 49/4 (Amit Kumar 17, Irfan Pathan 4-10)