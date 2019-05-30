×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hope backed to shine by West Indies captain Holder

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    30 May 2019, 21:08 IST
Hope - cropped
Shai Hope scored 101 in West Indies' final warm-up match

West Indies captain Jason Holder has backed opener Shai Hope to shine at the Cricket World Cup.

The Windies have looked sharp with the bat in their World Cup warm-up matches and start their campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Hope's form has been hugely impressive, with the 25-year-old having clocked up three centuries in warm-up matches for the tournament, including a haul of 170 against Ireland on May 5.

And, after Hope's 101 helped West Indies to a 91-run victory over New Zealand in their final tune up on Tuesday, Holder believes the batsman is well placed to star at the World Cup.

"Shai has been carrying some form for a long time in the limited overs format and he's really confident," Holder told a news conference.

"I think he's worked out pretty much his method of scoring. It's been very, very consistent, which as a group we've probably lacked in the recent past.

"It's really good to see a young batter stepping up and being as consistent as he has been and leading the charge for us, and we've got power around him.

"I think we've got a really good mix in terms of our batter line-up, but obviously Shai has stood out in the recent past with his success."

Given the Windies' form with the bat, Trent Bridge – with its short boundary – could present an ideal venue to kick-start their campaign, but Holder insisted that his side have no preconceptions ahead of their opening fixture.

Advertisement

"I don't want to sit here and try to predetermine what's going to happen," Holder added. "We assess the conditions and we play to suit. It doesn't matter where we're playing.

"That's the way cricket is played, and that's the nature of the game. I don't want to sit before a game and say we're looking to score 500 or 600.

"We are all excited to play in England. The magnitude of this tournament speaks for itself. There's no need to sit here and harp on about it, we just want to take it game by game."

Pakistan offered little resistance to England in a 4-0 series loss earlier in May, before losing to Afghanistan in their final preparation match.

"We are not thinking about the previous results," Captain Sarfraz Ahmed told a news conference. 

"We didn't play well as a team, but our batters are performing well, so we don't think about it. We are very focused and we are very hopeful as a team that we will do well."

Advertisement
West Indies captain Holder banned from 3rd test vs England
RELATED STORY
Hashim Amla and Jason Holder speak after South Africa v West Indies World Cup warm-up match is abandoned
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan - Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
Windies call for Paul and name Brathwaite captain with Holder absent
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019, 5th ODI: West Indies crush England by 7 wickets to level the series 
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I: England whitewash West Indies with a crushing eight-wicket win
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI: Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell help West Indies level the series
RELATED STORY
ICC World cup 2019: 3 reasons why West Indies can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 156/5 (29.0 ov)
LIVE
South Africa need 156 runs to won from 21.0 overs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
3rd T20I | Yesterday
WIW 188/1 (20.0 ov)
IRW 116/3 (20.0 ov)
West Indies Women won by 72 runs
WIW VS IRW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us