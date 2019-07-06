Hopefully I'll be back as soon as possible - Anderson set for scan on calf injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 06 Jul 2019, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

James Anderson has suffered a calf injury

James Anderson has shed fresh light on a calf injury he sustained while playing for Lancashire, confirming he is to undergo a scan in the coming week.

Anderson pulled up in Lancashire's County Championship match against Durham in midweek, leaving the field on day three.

He returned to bat on day four, but used a runner, and confirmed after the draw he had picked up a "niggle" he hoped would not be too serious.

With the Ashes less than a month away, Anderson's fitness will be of concern to England. The pace bowler has revealed the injury requires further assessment, though he is hopeful he will be fit to feature against Australia.

"I limped off the field, my calf didn't feel right, so I thought it was best to get off," Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tailenders programme on Saturday.

"It feels a bit stiff, a bit tight. It's my right calf. I'm having a scan this week. I've pulled my calf before and it doesn't feel as bad as it has done before."

Anderson added: "It's frustrating because I've played a lot for Lancs this season and got through pretty much unscathed apart from getting smashed in the knee with a cricket ball.

"But apart from that it's been pretty good. It's just part and parcel of the job, I'm just keeping my fingers crossed it's not too serious and that I'll be back as soon as possible."

Anderson has not been involved in England's World Cup campaign, with the tournament hosts having made it through to the semi-finals.