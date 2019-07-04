Hopefully not too serious – Anderson provides injury update

James Anderson has provided an injury update

James Anderson provided an update on an injury sustained in action with Lancashire, handing England a boost ahead of the Ashes series against Australia.

England will look to reclaim the Urn from Australia in the upcoming five-Test showdown, with the first match scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on August 1.

Having been left out of England's Cricket World Cup squad, Anderson has been playing for Lancashire, though he was forced to bat with a runner on the final day of their County Championship clash against Durham on Wednesday after he was forced off due to a tight calf on the previous day.

But veteran paceman Anderson took to Instagram to share the news he is hopeful the injury – which he described as a "niggle" is nothing serious.

"The boys gave everything. Frustrating not to get the win," Anderson posted after the draw. "Also annoying to pick up a niggle but hopefully not too serious."

Anderson's England team-mates progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday thanks to a 119-run win over New Zealand.