ICC to refund fans stuck in Trent Bridge delays

The ICC has apologised and offered refunds to fans who missed a large part of West Indies' Cricket World Cup hammering of Pakistan due to delays outside Trent Bridge.

A number of supporters were left outside the stadium as the second match of the tournament in Nottingham began on Friday.

There appeared to be huge queues as fans sought to collect tickets which were not successfully delivered prior to the game in Nottingham.

With Pakistan quickly bowled out for 105 and the Windies completing a successful chase inside 14 overs, some supporters were able to see very little of the action.

The ICC has said it will use data from ticket scanners to provide a full refund to those affected, while a print-at-home option should prevent a repeat later in the tournament.

Cricket World Cup managing director Steve Elworthy said: "I sincerely apologise to every single fan who was affected by the queues today.

"It is certainly not what we want their first experience of what is already proving to be a fantastic Cricket World Cup.

"We have delivered over 700,000 tickets to more than 120 countries, but not all tickets were successfully delivered and as such we have seen a higher volume collecting at the venue.

"It is only right that we refund these fans by way of apology. The refund will happen automatically so the fans do not need to do anything.

"We are working closely with Ticketmaster and our venues to implement measures to prevent this happening again.

"We would urge fans who haven't yet received their tickets to go onto their Cricket World Cup account and utilize the print at home function.

"In addition to this, we will improve the way we are distributing the tickets in venue and if necessary will provide additional support to the venue."