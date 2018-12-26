×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India dominate Australia on flat MCG pitch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
84   //    26 Dec 2018, 12:54 IST
MayankAgarwal - Cropped
India batsman Mayank Agarwal

India dominated the opening day of the third Test against Australia as debutant Mayank Agarwal starred on Wednesday.

Agarwal (76) and Cheteshwar Pujara (unbeaten 68) made half-centuries and Virat Kohli (47 not out) also impressed at the MCG on Boxing Day.

India made the most of a flat pitch after electing to bat first, reaching 215-2 at stumps as Australia's bowlers toiled in hot weather.

Pat Cummins (2-40) was Australia's best, although it was mostly short-pitched bowling that looked dangerous.

India decided to bat first on a greenish pitch and from the outset that decision appeared the correct one as a slow wicket offered little for the bowlers.

Agarwal was the more aggressive of India's new opening pair – alongside Hanuma Vihari, who was troubled by short deliveries.

Not long after ducking into a Cummins bouncer to be hit in the helmet, Vihari (8) gloved the paceman and Aaron Finch took a simple catch.

Agarwal and Pujara were untroubled through to lunch and after the break, the former bringing up his half-century with a boundary off Nathan Lyon (0-59).

Advertisement

But just as the pair looked set to reach tea, Agarwal departed in the final over before the break, gloving Cummins through to Tim Paine down the leg side.

Kohli made a flying start to his innings, much to the excitement of the India fans at the MCG, before Australia wasted a review.

Lyon had an lbw appeal against Kohli turned down, the review squandered with replays showing the delivery hitting the captain well outside the line.

The second new ball caused some problems and Mitchell Starc (0-32) almost bowled Kohli with a delivery that came back in.

Kohli was given a life on 47, Paine dropping a tough chance down low to his right after an edge off Starc.

The closing overs were as consistently dangerous as Australia looked all day, perhaps giving them some hope heading into Thursday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 key factors that can...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: A look at the past between...
RELATED STORY
Why the Boxing Day Test is conducted annually at the...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
India 215-2 after day 1 of 3rd test on lifeless MCG pitch
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 factors that could be...
RELATED STORY
India-Australia T20s: 70,000 fans expected for MCG clash
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd Test: 3 Steps to Success for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us