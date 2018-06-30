Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India warms up for England with big win over Ireland

Associated Press
NEWS
News
22   //    30 Jun 2018, 01:17 IST
AP Image

DUBLIN (AP) — India claimed the second biggest victory in Twenty20 international history in terms of runs after amassing a total of 213-4 against Ireland on Friday to win the two-match series 2-0.

Ireland captain Gary Wilson elected to field first after winning the toss and the decision backfired badly, with India winning by a huge 143-run margin.

Lokesh Rahul (70) and Suresh Raina (69) built the platform for the touring team with a stand of 106 for the second wicket before Hardik Pandya hammered an unbeaten 32 in just nine balls and Manish Pandey contributed 21 not out.

All-rounder Kevin O'Brien returned figures of 3-40 after taking two wickets with his first three deliveries. The record victory in terms of runs belongs to Sri Lanka, which beat Kenya by 172 runs in 2007.

Ireland, in reply, was skittled out for 70 in 12.3 overs, with spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav snapping up three wickets apiece.

India meets England in Manchester on Tuesday, the first game of a three-match Twenty20 series. The two teams will then play three one-day internationals and five tests.

