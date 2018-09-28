Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India wins toss, bowls 1st against Bangladesh in Asia Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    28 Sep 2018, 16:57 IST
AP Image

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rohit Sharma won the toss for India and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh on Friday in the Asia Cup final.

Defending champion India will be looking to secure continental bragging rights for the seventh time, while Bangladesh has made it to the Asia Cup final for the third time in last four editions but has yet to win.

India made five changes to the side that tied their last Super Four match against Afghanistan. Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested for that match but all are back.

Injury-plagued Bangladesh, already without opener Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, made one change to the side that defeated Pakistan, which was virtually a semifinal. Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam comes in to replace middle-order batsman Mominul Haque.

___

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Associated Press
NEWS
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup Final 2018- India vs Bangladesh: 4 factors which...
RELATED STORY
How India could line up against Bangladesh in Asia Cup...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Players India might rest against...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan wins toss, will bat first versus India at Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's likely XI against Bangladesh in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Is India vs Bangladesh a new rivalry born in cricket?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Five unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us