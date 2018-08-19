Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indrajith hits ton but Gurbani's seven wicket puts India Red in control

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
46   //    19 Aug 2018, 22:06 IST

Dindigul (TN), Aug 19 (PTI) Rajneesh Gurbani produced a seven-wicket haul as India Red secured a 28-run first innings lead over India Greens on the third day of the opening match of the Duleep Trophy tournament here today.

Baba Indrajith (109) hit a brilliant ton but Gurbani's exploits with the ball helped India Red dismiss India Green for 309 in 111.3 overs. India Red had scored 337 in 132.5 overs in their first innings.

Abhinav Mukund (21 batting) and Sanjay Ramaswamy (16 batting) took the India Red score to 38 for no loss, swelling the lead to 66 runs.

Resuming at 116 for 2, Indrajith and Sudip Chatterjee carried the score to 158 before the latter was run out, thanks to some good work by Mihir Hirwani.

Bengal batsman Chaterjee, a veteran on the domestic circuit, missed out on a well-deserved ton after falling for 82. He hit six fours and a six in his 205-ball vigil, which provided the platform for his team.

Skipper Parthiv Patel then joined Indrajith in the middle but he fell for 11, caught behind by Akshay Wadkar.

Indrajith was involved in a half-century partnership with Gurkeerat Singh Mann (35, 3X4, 1X6) as India Green inched closer to the rival team's score.

The compact Indrajith hit 15 boundaries as he scored his seventh first-class century even but Gurbani struck at regular intervals to restrict India Green.

Gurbani, who played a key role in Vidarbha's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year, kept troubling the batsmen and was rewarded for his efforts with seven wickets.

Brief scores: India Red 337 and 38 for no loss (Abhinav Mukund 21 batting) vs India Green 309 in 111.3 overs (Baba Indrajith 109, Sudip Chaterjee 82, Rajneesh Gurbani 7 for 81)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Duleep Trophy 2018: Tamil Nadu's K Vignesh and Baba...
RELATED STORY
"My goal is to play in the Ranji Trophy this season,"...
RELATED STORY
3 recent Overseas Test matches that India should have won...
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018: 5 players who can earn a call-up to...
RELATED STORY
2018 TNPL: Hemang Badani picks his hits and misses
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Team of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Ruby Trichy Warriors captain Indrajith still...
RELATED STORY
Trend Breakers- 5 bowlers who did well Away but struggled...
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: Indian batting shines on Day 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (31.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
Day 2 | Stumps: India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
Match 12
JTA 28/2 (4.2 ov)
TTR
LIVE
Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
JTA VS TTR live score
| 10:00 AM
GLO 127/10
WAR 171/2 (48.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Gloucestershire by 44 runs with 8 wickets remaining
GLO VS WAR live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 332/8 (96.0 ov)
MSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Middlesex elected to bowl.
NOR VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us