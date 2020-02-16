IPL 2020 - 5 veterans who prove age is just a number

Lasith Malinga

The full schedule of the league stage of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, also referred to as IPL 2020, has been released, with the first match between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings scheduled to be held on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The tournament will conclude with the final to be held on May 24.

The teams will play each other twice – one at home and one away. The group stages will end on May 17 with the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Like every year, the top four teams from the league will make it to the playoffs. The first and second-placed teams will face each other in the first qualifier, and the third and fourth-placed teams will contest the eliminator.

Over the years, many players have made a big impact in the league. While some have faded away with time, others have remained strong year after year. Here’s a closer analysis of five cricketers who have come up with age-defying performances in the IPL.

#5 Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra

37-year-old leggie Amit Mishra last played for India in 2017. He was unlucky not to have played more for India despite coming up with impressive performances in the limited opportunities that he was presented with. Mishra though remains a force in the IPL.

In 147 matches representing Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mishra has 157 wickets to his name at an average of 24.19, a strike rate of 19.75, and an impressive economy rate of 7.35. He is second on the list of all-time leading IPL wicket-takers.

Mishra holds the record for having claimed the most hat-tricks in the IPL. He has three to his name -- the first for Delhi against Deccan Chargers in 2008, the second for Chargers against Kings XI Punjab in 2011, and the third while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Pune Warriors in 2013.

His best season was in 2013 when he scalped 21 victims. However, he has been reasonably effective in the last two as well, picking up 12 wickets at a strike rate of 18.50 in 2018, and 11 at a strike rate of 21.81 in 2019. Mishra was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 auction.

