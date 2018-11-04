Jayant Yadav named India skipper for Emerging Teams Asia Cup
New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) All rounder Jayant Yadav, who has a Test century to his name, was on Sunday named as India's captain for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from December 2 to 17.
Usually Under-23 players compete in this tournament but now players, who do not feature in this age bracket but are considered consistent performers on domestic circuit, are also picked.
The 28-year-old Yadav has played four Tests and an ODI for India. He had scored his maiden Test hundred, a 104-run knock, against England in Mumbai in December 2006.
Also, the players who could not make it to the India A for the New Zealand Tour but selectors want to keep them in the mix, feature in this squad.
The junior selection committee met in Kolkata and picked the 15-man squad which features wicket-keeper batsman Prab Simran Singh, who was India's stand in captain at the U-19 Asia Cup final. He had scored a key half-century in India's title triumph.
Prominent names to miss out are Tushar Deshpande and Rituraj Gaikwad.
Squad:
Jayant Yadav (C), R D Gaekwad, Atharva Taide, Ankush Bains (WK), Deepak Hooda, Prab Simran Singh, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, S Mulani, Ankit Rajpoot, Prasidh Krishna, Siddharth Desai, Mayank Markande, Atith Seth and Shivam Mavi