Kaul helps Punjab dismiss Delhi for 107 in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Punjab seamer Siddarth Kaul returned with an impressive six-wicket haul to dismiss Delhi for 107 in their first innings on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Kaul wrecked havoc with figures of 12.5-4-32-6 and he was well-supported by V I Choudhary (3/34). Arpit Pannu (1/12) also took a wicket.

Delhi skipper Nitish Rana's decision to bat first backfired with their batting line-up, including former India skipper Gautam Gambhir (1), failing to put up a fight against some quality bowling at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium here.

More than half the side failed to reach double-digit figures with K Bidhuri (27) emerging as Delhi's highest scorer.

Punjab then took a first inning lead of 29 runs after reaching 136 for 3 with skipper Mandeep Singh (54 batting) producing an unbeaten fifty and opener Jiwanjot Singh (39) and Anmolpreet Singh (22) also chipping in with useful contributions.

At stumps, veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh (16 batting) was giving Mandeep company at the crease.

Vikas Mishra (2/27) and Simarjeet Singh (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Punjab.

Brief Scores:

Delhi: 107 in 42.5 overs (K Bidhuri 27; Siddhart Kaul 6/32)

Punjab: 136/3 in 45 overs (Mandeep Singh 54 batting; Vikas Mishra 2/27)