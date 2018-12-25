×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Left-arm spinner Aman stars as Bihar rout Nagaland

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    25 Dec 2018, 16:55 IST

Patna, Dec 25 (PTI) Ashutosh Aman returned with a match haul of 12 wickets to help Bihar secure a thumping 273-run victory over Nagaland in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture here Tuesday.

The left-arm spinner, who claimed seven wickets in the first innings, grabbed 5/49 in the second to finish with a match haul of 12/96, as Nagaland folded for 173 in their tall pursuit of 446.

This was the former Services cricketer's fourth successive 10-wicket haul. Aman, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for the third time from four matches, is now the leading wicket-taker with 51 scalps from 10 innings with an astounding average of 5.54.

Resuming on 112/7, Nagaland lost Inakato Zhimomi (18) in the fourth ball of the day with Vivek Kumar (5/65) completing his five-for.

Skipper Rongsen Jonathan, who was batting on 57 overnight, found fine support from Rachit Bhatia (17) as the duo put on 53 runs for the ninth wicket before Aman broke the partnership.

Jonathan completed his century in 112 deliveries, only to be trapped leg before wicket off the next ball, with Aman racing to another five-wicket haul.

This was Bihar's fourth win from six matches, and they now have 27 points, 10 points behind leaders Uttarakhand, who have played one more match.

At the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry, the match between leaders Uttarakhand and Puducherry started afresh on the fourth day, with a new toss taking place on a fresh pitch.

However, only 15 overs were played before the match was called off, owing to inconsistent bounce from the pitch and both teams settled for one point each.

Brief Scores:

Advertisement

In Patna: Bihar 150 and 505/8 declared. Nagaland 209 and 173; 45.5 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 100; Ashutosh Aman 5/49, Vivek Kumar 5/65). Bihar won by 273 runs. Points Bihar 6, Nagaland 0.

In Puducherry: Puducherry 23/3; 15 overs vs Uttarakhand. Match drawn. Points Puducherry 1, Uttarakhand 1

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bihar Cricket's resurgence and Uttarakhand's rise good...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 6, Day 2: Bihar and...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 7, Day 1: Bowlers make impact...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 7, Day 3: Uttar Pradesh crush...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 performers of the 2018/19 Vijay Hazare Trophy 
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: First impressions of 9 new...
RELATED STORY
Karnataka register first win, Bihar claim biggest win in...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 5 Round-Up: Ishan Kishan...
RELATED STORY
Top cricketers from other states who have played for Kerala
RELATED STORY
Nathan Lyon's journey from a ground staff to Australia's...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us