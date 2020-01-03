Lynn brings the Heat to blow away Hurricanes

Chris Lynn was once again the star attraction in the Big Bash League as his blistering 88 not out propelled Brisbane Heat to a dominant 31-run win at Hobart Hurricanes.

Lynn hit 11 fours in his 55-ball innings along with three sixes, having pledged to donate 250 Australian dollars towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal for each maximum he hits during this year's tournament.

The Heat skipper was ably supported by opener Max Bryant, who provided a similarly uncompromising 65 from 36 deliveries at the top of the order.

With that 95-run stand for the second wicket having left Brisbane well placed after midway, Australia internationals Matt Renshaw (30) and Ben Cutting (18 not out) supplied breezy cameos alongside Lynn to post an imposing 212-3.

A brisk 46-run stand for the opening partnership between D'Arcy Short and Caleb Jewell fired Hobart hopes but they were playing an increasingly difficult game of catch-up after the halfway point of the innings as wickets fell regularly to stifle momentum.

The Hurricanes completed their allocation on 181-9, with the wickets shared around for Brisbane.

Medium pacers Mark Steketee and Jack Prestwidge took 2-29 and 2-16 respectively as the Heat bounced back impressively from being skittled for 109 by Perth Scorchers last time out.

They move up to fifth in the table as one of three teams on four points – a cluster completed by Hobart in seventh.

LYNNSANITY REIGNS

Man-of-the-match Lynn demanded a response after the thrashing against Perth and led from the front. This was his 33rd half-century in a format in which he thrives.

Following his 94 versus Sydney Sixers, the 29-year-old now has the two highest individual scores in this season's BBL.

FAULKNER INJURY HURTS HOBART

The Hurricanes attempts to restrict a rampant Brisbane battling line-up were compromised by James Faulkner limping off the field after bowling only half of his overs.

Why the all-rounder was then sent out to bat with a runner and face the final ball of the innings with 32 required is anyone's guess.

TWENTIES LEAVE HURRICANES ROARING WITH FRUSTRATION

In contrast to the substantive innings provided by Lynn and Bryant, Hobart's batsmen repeatedly threw things away after getting starts.

Six were dismissed between 23 and 28, including each member of the top five, without going on.