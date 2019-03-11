×
Markram, Amla and Duminy return to Proteas ODI squad

327   //    11 Mar 2019, 16:19 IST
AidenMarkram - cropped
Aiden Markram has earned a return to South Africa's ODI squad

Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy have been recalled to the South Africa squad for the last two ODIs against Sri Lanka.

The Proteas took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at Kingsmead on Sunday and the experienced trio will return for the remaining rubbers in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

Markram has forced his way back in with his impressive form, including back-to-back centuries, helping the Titans to the top of the One-Day Cup table.

Former captain Amla was rested for the first three matches and will hope to impress in South Africa's final series before the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Duminy also returns to the fold having made his comeback from over three months out due to shoulder surgery with the Cape Cobras.

"Experience is always a key factor in major tournaments such as the World Cup. It is great to see how well JP has regained his best form after being out of action for so long," said selection convener Linda Zondi.

"What has also been highly encouraging is to see how well the Proteas have played when they have returned to franchise cricket. It is important that they should dominate at this level and that their skills should rub off on our emerging talent.

"JP, Aiden and Dwaine Pretorius have all made significant contributions to their franchises in recent matches.

"We will use the final two matches in the ODI series to continue to examine all the options that are available to us as far as the World Cup squad is concerned."

Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder will sit out the final two games, with the squad growing to incorporate 15 players.

South Africa ODI squad: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

