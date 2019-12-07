More ducks than your local pond as Maldives quack under pressure

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 07 Dec 2019, 18:24 IST SHARE

A view of a cricket ball

There were nine ducks in Maldives Women's innings as they were comprehensively beaten by Nepal Women in the bronze-medal Twenty20 match at the South Asian Games.

Aima Aishath was the only batter to score, with seven of the eight runs coming via extras, as Maldives went from six without loss to eight all out.

There was another impressive bowling display from Anjali Chand, who finished with 4-1 from her four overs, having taken a T20 world-record 6-0 in the previous meeting between the two countries earlier in the competition.

Nepal's openers Kajal Shrestha and Roma Thapa accrued the nine runs required in 1.1 overs to secure victory with 113 balls remaining.