Morgan cleared to lead England, Plunkett returns

England will be led by Eoin Morgan against Scotland and Australia, while Jos Buttler will be rested against the former.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 17:19 IST
83
eoinmorgan - cropped
England ODI captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan will lead England in their upcoming ODI clashes with Scotland and Australia despite fracturing a finger playing for Middlesex.

Morgan was forced to withdraw from Thursday's Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge with the injury, but it will not hamper his England commitments.

England face Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10, before a five-match series with Australia.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler – who recently earned a Test recall for the Pakistan series – will be rested for the Scotland clash, however the 27-year-old will return against Tim Paine's tourists.

Sam Billings is Buttler's replacement for the opening match but is not part of the selection to face Australia.

The top-ranked ODI side welcome back Liam Plunkett to their bowling attack for the matches, the seamer having missed the series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

Tom Curran – the man who replaced Plunkett – retains his place, with Craig Overton missing out.

England squad to face Scotland:
Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England squad to face Australia:
Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

