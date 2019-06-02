×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morgan not ruling out Wood and braced for Pakistan 'A-game'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    02 Jun 2019, 21:26 IST
Morgancropped
England captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has not ruled out unleashing Mark Wood at Trent Bridge on Monday and says England will be braced for struggling Pakistan to deliver their "A-game".

Favourites England started the Cricket World Cup with a 104-hammering of South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Pakistan were humiliated in their opener in Nottingham, West Indies bouncing them out for only 105 before easing to a seven-wicket win from only 13.4 overs on Friday.

England captain Morgan gave nothing away when asked about selection for their second game of the tournament with paceman Wood hoping for his chance after missing out in London.

"I think there's a good case for playing any of our bowlers. We'll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up." said Morgan.

"If there is anything to exploit, hopefully we'll select the right team."

Morgan said of the prospect of pacemen Wood and Archer both being in the attack: "It is exciting. It's like saying can you add a Jason Roy 180 to a Jos Buttler 150 off 70 or 80 balls - it might happen and if it does that would be awesome."

Pakistan have lost 11 ODIs in a row - including four in a recent series against England - but Morgan knows what they are capable of.

Advertisement

"We're preparing for Pakistan at their best," he said. "Only two years ago they were the best side in the Champions Trophy, they turned us over, they turned India over.

"We'll be preparing as best we can for their A-game."

Advertisement
England captain Morgan back batting as Wood sits out
RELATED STORY
Wood cleared for England's World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Wood worry for England ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan 2019: What did we learn about the two teams?
RELATED STORY
England announced final squad for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Jason Roy and Alex Hales out of England squad for series against Ireland and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan: Favourites targeting more Trent Bridge torment
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
Morgan blasts England to win over Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 252/6 (43.0 ov)
LIVE
South Africa need 79 runs to won from 7.0 overs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us