×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morgan still undecided over England future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    22 Jul 2019, 06:44 IST
EoinMorgan - Cropped
England captain Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan insisted he was yet to make a decision on his future, saying he needed more time to consider what is ahead.

Morgan, 32, led England to their first Cricket World Cup title earlier this month after a dramatic win over New Zealand in the final.

With some uncertainty over his future, Morgan said he would take a break before making a decision.

"After every major tournament or challenge, I'll always sit down and say 'how does the future look? How does the next six months, year, four years look?'" he told Sky Sports.

"I actually haven't had a chance to come down off the high of the World Cup yet, so it's been incredibly difficult to make a logical decision and that's when I make my best decisions.

"Next week, I'm going away with my wife to get away from the game, in a really nice way. I'm absolutely knackered – physically and mentally knackered. I need a little bit of time away to consider everything."

The 2020 ICC T20 World Cup is just 15 months away, while England will defend their 50-over crown in 2023.

Morgan said he needed to decide whether he was the man to continue leading England through the period.

Advertisement

"It's a big commitment – not only to go to the T20 World Cup next year, but to commit to the next 50-over World Cup," he said.

"This last five weeks has taken so much out of me mentally and physically. My levels of fitness with my back have always been in question and it's not a nice place to be in as a leader.

"At the forefront of it will be 'can I take the team forward?'"

Advertisement
5 non-Britain born England ODI captains
RELATED STORY
Morgan blasts England to win over Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Vince to open for England with Morgan optimistic over Roy
RELATED STORY
Morgan hails 'superhuman' Stokes
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "Winning the World Cup reaffirms everything that we've done over the last 4 years and justifies it as well." - Eoin Morgan
RELATED STORY
Morgan follows Roy off in second injury blow to England
RELATED STORY
'Below par' England were outfielded - Morgan
RELATED STORY
Giles lauds Morgan and Bayliss after England's Cricket World Cup win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why New Zealand lost the final against England
RELATED STORY
Morgan's future depends on his drive and desire, says Strauss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us