Mumbai players, coach elated over Hazare win

PTI 20 Oct 2018, 20:52 IST

Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) India Test player Ajinkya Rahane, who was a member of the Mumbai team which defeated Delhi to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday, credited the win to teamwork.

"There's no better joy than seeing the results of teamwork by winning a championship. Well done, boys!" tweeted Rahane.

Siddhesh Lad, a middle-order batsman who played a crucial role in the final, said the players were keen to do well in white-ball cricket.

"I feel really good as we have won the trophy after 12 years. All of us were dedicated. We had not done well in white ball cricket and all who were playing since 3-4 years wanted to do well in this format," Lad told PTI from Bengaluru.

Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant said today's win was "the first step".

"This is a first step to success and there is a long way to go. International players being in the dressing room was a big help for the upcoming players and for the entire team. Everybody played their part to perfection," Samant, who was appointed as the coach for this season, said.

Mumbai defeated Delhi by four wickets to win their third Vijay Hazare Trophy title at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru Saturday.

Mumbai had last won the trophy in 2006-07 when they defeated Rajasthan.