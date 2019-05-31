×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Black Caps ready to mount another challenge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    31 May 2019, 21:02 IST
KaneWilliamson - cropped
Kane Williamson takes on Sri Lanka in January

New Zealand will kickstart another bid to end their wait for a first Cricket World Cup crown against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The Black Caps have reached the last four at the past three tournaments and were beaten in the final by co-hosts Australia in 2015, but they are yet to win the title.

Kane Williamson's men arrived in England full of optimism, yet the hosts are favourites and New Zealand were thrashed 4-1 by India in an ODI series earlier this year.

The Black Caps are fourth in the rankings and fancied to mount another strong bid to make the last four at the least.

An opener against Sri Lanka might well suit Williamson’s men, however, having enjoyed a 3-0 series sweep over their opponents in January.

New Zealand will be looking to make a strong start in order to be in the mix once again.

HOW DID THEY WARM UP?

New Zealand's two warm-up matches were very much a mixed bag as they got to grips with India in a big six-wicket win, only to be thrashed by 91 runs by West Indies, an apparent rival for a top-four finish.

Advertisement

Both South Africa and Australia eased past Sri Lanka, whose only ODI victory this year came against Scotland.

 

WHAT THEY SAID

Kane Williamson: "I don't know how much the past really counts as we come into a tournament. It is on the day. We know in this competition that any team can beat any of the other teams, so we're certainly treating all our matches like that."

Dimuth Karunaratne: "We have a good side and we are fresh faces. We are trying to start again with this World Cup. I think we will be prepared really well."

 

OPTA FACTS

- New Zealand have won seven of their past eight completed ODIs against Sri Lanka - including the previous four in succession.

- The Black Caps won eight games in a row from the beginning of the 2015 World Cup before losing to Australia by a margin of 101 runs in the final.

- Sri Lanka are still hunting for their first win at Sophia Gardens, having lost to New Zealand (2013), India (2013), England (2016) and Pakistan (2017) in their previous Cardiff encounters.

Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
CWC'19: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson talks about meeting the queen at Buckingham Palace
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Match details, Probable XI and Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Williamson praises 'clinical' Black Caps
RELATED STORY
Guptill guides Black Caps to series win over Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England to tour Australia this summer
RELATED STORY
New Zealand v India 2019: Kiwis may surprise India with new challenges
RELATED STORY
Stats: Sri Lanka and South Africa involved in the 12th tied T20I match 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Today
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us