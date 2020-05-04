Umesh Yadav excluded Cheteshwar Pujara in his ideal Indian cricket team Test XI

Indian cricket team fast bowler, Umesh Yadav picked an Indian Test XI that he believes would be the ideal side to tackle any opposition in the world. The pacer, who was part of the Indian cricket team’s recent tour to New Zealand, did so in an exclusive Instagram Live session with Sportskeeda.

When quizzed on the combination that he felt would be best suited for red-ball cricket, Umesh Yadav began by talking about the four fast bowlers (Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav) who could make the cut, although he clarified that only three would get into his side.

As for the spinners, the Indian cricket team seamer went for the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Pujara was omitted by Umesh Yadav in his ideal Test XI

However, Umesh Yadav sparked a massive debate in the batting order as he decided to omit Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara from his side. Instead, the Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer opined that KL Rahul deserved a recall to the Indian cricket team with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma making up the top order.

Elsewhere, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli comprised the middle order of the potential Indian cricket team, with the pair being joined by Wriddhiman Saha, who was preferred over Rishabh Pant due to the former’s superior wicket-keeping skills.

“My ideal XI would consist of three of the 4 fast bowlers [Bumrah, Ishant, Shami and me], Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, in my opinion should come back into the side. Then, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. As for the wicket-keeper, it is very tough to choose between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant. But, as a wicket-keeper, there is no doubt that Saha is better. Pant is still young and he has a lot to learn but he has the talent,” Umesh Yadav elaborated.

Pujara has been an immense contributor to the Indian cricket team

The absence of Cheteshwar Pujara though, is set to raise a few eyebrows considering the pivotal role the right-hander has played in the Indian cricket team's surge to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings. Prior to that, the Saurashtra batsman had amassed 521 runs across 7 innings as he led the Indian cricket team to a historic Test series triumph against Australia in Australia in 2018-19.

As for his Test record, Cheteshwar Pujara averages 48.66 from 77 matches, having scored 5840 runs, including 18 hundreds and 25 half-centuries.

Umesh Yadav's ideal Indian cricket team Test XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami / Umesh Yadav / Ishant Sharma / Jasprit Bumrah (3 out of 4 fast bowlers)