Outspoken Malinga could face disciplinary action

Lasith Malinga was not impressed with criticism of Sri Lanka's fitness levels from the sports minister.

by Omnisport News 27 Jun 2017, 19:59 IST

Lasith Malinga playing for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

Lasith Malinga will face a disciplinary inquiry after the Sri Lanka paceman was deemed to have repeatedly breached the terms of his contract.

Malinga hit out at Dayasiri Jayasekara following the ICC Champions Trophy after the Sri Lanka sports minister called into question the national team's fitness levels.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday revealed that Malinga could face disciplinary action for his words.

"SLC also announced that it would conduct a Disciplinary Inquiry against national player Lasith Malinga for repeated breach of the terms of his contract." said an SLC statement.

"Malinga has on two occasions since his return from the Champions Trophy acted in contravention of the terms of agreement which specifically bar him from making any statements to the media without the prior written consent of the chief executive officer.

"Accordingly it was decided upon the instance of his first infraction, on or about 19th June 2017 to take disciplinary action, the Executive Committee having noted that Malinga is a senior national player with experience ductus exemplo [to lead by example].

"Subsequent to a repeated breach on or about the 21st June 2017, the Committee has expedited the said inquiry which will be conducted by a Disciplinary Panel comprised of Hony. Secretary SLC Mr. Mohan de Silva, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ashley de Silva and Chairman Disciplinary Committee Mr. Asela Rekawa AAL.

"The findings of the said hearing will be forwarded to the Executive Committee for suitable disciplinary action."