Pakistan name strong group for Zimbabwe tour

Sahibzada Farhan has been handed a Pakistan call-up, as they take T20I and ODI groups to Zimbabwe.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed leads Pakistan

Pakistan have named a strong travelling party for their tour of Zimbabwe next month, selecting a 15-man Twenty20 international group and a 16-man ODI squad.

Sahibzada Farhan is handed his first call-up to the T20 ranks for a tri-series that sees Pakistan face Zimbabwe and Australia.

Opener Ahmed Shehzad drops out from the squad that beat Scotland.

In the ODI group, Asif Ali is involved for the first time, while Junaid Khan is back in the fold after sitting out January's series in New Zealand.

Mohammad Amir appears in both squads, despite reports that he had asked to be rested for the tour, while Babar Azam will be part of the ODI party providing he can prove his fitness after he fractured an arm in the Test series with England.



T20I: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir.

ODI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.