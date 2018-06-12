Pakistan to come up with new quality based central contracts

Karachi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to design its new central contracts keeping in mind next year's World Cup and will lay emphasis on quality rather than quantity.

Reliable sources in the PCB told PTI today that the Board is planning to reduce the number of players in the new central contracts from 35 to 25.

Last year 35 players got central contracts in different categories but this year discussions have been held on giving fewer players contracts but raising their monthly salaries and other perks in the contracts, a PCB official said.

The official said that the PCB was contemplating increasing monthly retainers and also fees for Test matches.

He said that head coach Mickey Arthur will join chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and two Board officials, Haroon Rasheed and Mudassar Nazar in finalising the list of players to be given the new contracts.

These people will also recommend to the Board how many players should get contracts and how much raise should be given to them, the official added.

He said the head coach wanted the PCB to give contracts to those players who would be in a pool of players to be finalised for the World Cup pretty soon.

The stress this year is on the preparations for the World Cup and players who are likely to serve Pakistan well in the mega event, he said.

"The increase in the contractual salaries is being contemplated to keep the contracted players away from the mushrooming foreign T20 leagues so that their cricket careers are extended.

He said the new contracts would be from July 1 for a period of 12 months as the existing contracts expire at end of June.

Players, who don't get central contracts, will be able to take part in foreign T20 leagues to increase their earnings but will have to seek NOCs from the same committee that includes Arthur, Inzamam and the two PCB officials.

The PCB recently announced it would allow its contracted players to take part in only two leagues in a year including the PSL