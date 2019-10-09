Pietersen: New England head coach Silverwood 'wouldn't have been my choice'

New England head coach Chris Silverwood

Kevin Pietersen has expressed reservations about Chris Silverwood's inexperience, saying the new England head coach "wouldn't have been my choice" for the job.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday that Silverwood would be promoted to replace Trevor Bayliss having previously worked as the team's fast bowling coach under the Australian.

Silverwood had success as a head coach in domestic county cricket with Essex, winning Division One of the County Championship the year after he led them to promotion to the top tier.

However, Pietersen, who played in 104 Tests for England between 2005 and 2014, feels the ECB should have gone with a coach that had led a team at international level.

Pietersen, who was speaking at the launch of Hublot's first boutique in India, told Omnisport: "He wouldn't have been my choice but I don't make the decision.

"I hope it works out for English cricket, I hope it works out for [director of England men's cricket] Ashley Giles. Ashley Giles is a very close friend of mine. He looked after me when I came into the England [ODI] team in 2004 and it's a brave decision.

"The England cricket team is in the headlines all the time around the world. Wearing that England cricket badge, you're in the headlines all the time. The reason why he wouldn't have been my choice is because he's had no international coaching experience and it's a big job. Coaching England is a huge job.

"I understand Ashley Giles' reasons for that. He wanted to keep one coach across all three forms of the game. I hope it works out, I really hope it works out for him. But with no [international] head-coach success, failure… let's hope he's learned a hell of a lot from [Trevor] Bayliss, because it's a tough world being the head coach of an international team, especially England."

Former India and South Africa head coach Gary Kirsten was thought to be the leading candidate for the role, yet Pietersen has not been impressed by his record in Twenty20 cricket.

"He wouldn't have been my choice either," he added.

"I don't think Gary has the greatest numbers when it comes to T20 cricket. The game evolves, the game gets a lot faster, but he has some fantastic numbers with South Africa and with India [in] the longer form of the game, the Test side of the game, the one-day side of the game."

Pietersen would have instead opted for his old Surrey coach Graham Ford, who previously helmed South Africa and Sri Lanka, and now presides over the fortunes of the Ireland national team.

"An amazing man, just an incredible knowledge of the game," Pietersen said of Ford.

"He understands the game of cricket. He treats the youngest player the same as the most senior player.

"He can guide a captain, he's worked alongside some of the most fantastic players and he could guide that young England team and he could definitely make a difference with that batting."