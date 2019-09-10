Pollard to return to ODI fold as Windies' limited-overs captain

New Windies captain Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has replaced Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite as West Indies' limited-overs captain, it was announced on Monday.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the appointment following advice from its selection task force, making Pollard skipper for ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals.

Holder, who was ODI captain, will continue as skipper for Test matches, while Brathwaite has left his role as the leader of the T20 team.

Pollard has played 62 T20s and has remained a key member of the side, yet his most recent ODI cap - his 101st - came in October 2016.

He said: "I'm truly honoured to be appointed captain of West Indies and I would like to thank Cricket West Indies' board of directors for placing their faith and confidence in me.

Kieron Pollard: "In the short term as Captain, the immediate aim is to defend the T20 World Cup. One of the discussions I hope to have is to bring back the idea of specialists playing in their best positions" — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 9, 2019

"I can't wait to work with the coaching staff and players as we start building towards future World Cups and give the fans more reasons to get behind the team."

The selection task force's recommendations came following a four-month review, in which time the Windies crashed out of the Cricket World Cup in the group stage and then lost series to India in all three formats at home without winning a match.

CWI is now also welcoming applications for a new head coach and will aim to make an appointment in time for the November tour against Afghanistan.