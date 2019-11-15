Rahane heads to Delhi Capitals as IPL teams make squad moves ahead of auction

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Nov 2019, 21:12 IST SHARE

Ajinkya Rahane, who will play for the Delhi Capitals in 2020.

Ajinkya Rahane has been traded to Delhi Capitals while Kolkata Knight Riders have released Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn ahead of the next Indian Premier League auction.

Batsman Rahane is Rajasthan Royals' most-capped player and scored 393 runs at an average of 32.75 in the 2019 campaign, including 105 not out against his new team.

As part of the deal, the Capitals have agreed to send leg-spinners Mayank Markande - who had only joined Delhi from Mumbai Indians in July - and Rahul Tewatia in the opposite direction.

Rahane is the second high-profile India international to arrive at Delhi during the off-season, with the franchise having previously completed a trade to bring in spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab.

Uthappa and Lynn, meanwhile, will be in the auction pool after the two batsmen were among a list of 11 names to be released by the Knight Riders, along with England international Joe Denly and West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, announced the departure of 12 players, with the cuts leaving Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers as the only overseas players on their roster.

Less than a year after he was purchased for 720Lakhs (£800,000), England all-rounder Sam Curran has been released by Kings XI, while international team-mates Sam Billings and David Willey were not retained by Chennai Super Kings.

The auction for the 2020 season takes place on December 19.