×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Rathour: Phenomenal Rohit gives India different dynamic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    19 Oct 2019, 20:36 IST
RohitRahanecropped
India batsmen Rohit Sharma (left) and Ajinkya Rahane

Batting coach Vikram Rathour says having an in-form Rohit Sharma at the top of the order changes the dynamic of the India side after he made another century on day one of the third Test against South Africa.

Rohit was unbeaten on 117 and Ajinkya Rahane 83 not out when stumps were drawn due to bad light, with India on 224-3 as they bid to secure a 3-0 whitewash after being reduced to 39-3 in Ranchi on Saturday.

The selectors promoted Rohit to open for the first time in the longest format in the series against the Proteas and the 32-year-old has grasped his opportunity, making three hundreds.

Rathour has been impressed with the application Rohit has shown following his promotion and always felt there should be a place for the dangerous right-hander in all three formats.

"He is such an experienced player I don't think you needed to do anything with his technique, the only adjustment I think he had to make was his game plans," said Rathour

"In Test cricket you need to play through those tough spells and I think he's doing that really well in this series.

"If he can keep doing that, once he's set, then he is a phenomenal player - we all know that - he can really punish you. He needed to make that mental adjustment to his game plans and he's done that well. 

"I always said he's too good a player not to be playing in any format, so I think it was a good call to get him to open and with the amount of runs scored of course, I think he has settled the issue for the time being.

Advertisement

"Somebody with his experience and the kind of cricket he plays, if he starts coming good for you at the top of the order that changes everything for the Indian dynamic - even when you are touring."

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 09:30 AM
IND 224/3 (58.0 ov)
RSA
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS RSA live score
| 04:30 AM
SAU 221/10
QUE 242/7 (86.4 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Queensland lead South Australia by 21 runs with 3 wickets remaining
SAU VS QUE live score
| 08:00 AM
VIC 341/10
WAU 256/4 (71.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Western Australia trail Victoria by 85 runs with 6 wickets remaining
VIC VS WAU live score
| 05:00 AM
TAS 268/10
NSW 275/2 (88.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New South Wales lead Tasmania by 7 runs with 8 wickets remaining
TAS VS NSW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us