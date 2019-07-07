×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rohit vows Tendulkar milestone will not be a distraction

Omnisport
NEWS
News
225   //    07 Jul 2019, 00:06 IST
Rohit Sharma - cropped
Rohit Sharma celebrates another World Cup century

India opener Rohit Sharma will not let himself think about breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a Cricket World Cup.

Rohit moved to 647 runs for the tournament in England after making his fifth century in Saturday's seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

He needs just 27 more runs to surpass India great Tendulkar's haul of 673 at the 2003 World Cup.

Matthew Hayden amassed 659 for Australia in 2007, meaning Rohit sits third in the all-time standings with one and possibly two innings still to come.

No batsman had ever made five centuries before in a single World Cup, so Rohit has already entered the record books.

India's semi-final place was assured long before their trip to Leeds, where Rohit and KL Rahul both made centuries at the top of the order to pave the way for an emphatic victory.

"I'm not thinking about milestones," Rohit said after his innings of 103, which included 16 boundaries.

"I know if I play well all these things will happen along the way. My job is to keep my head straight, keep playing and get the team to the finishing line.

"I want to start every day afresh and I try and come out thinking I've not played any ODIs, I've not made any hundreds in the tournament, it's just the first game of the tournament. That is the kind of mindset I want to get in.

Advertisement

"People around me are talking about hundreds, but that's the challenge of a sportsman: try to keep your head straight and focus on the job at hand."

Captain Virat Kohli has seen his side win seven and lose just one match in the group stage.

Kohli said at the post-match presentation: "We wanted to play good cricket but we didn't expect this kind of scoreline heading into the semis. That's what hard work and consistent performances get you.

"It's a real honour for all of us to play together on the field for India."

Asked about his team line-up for the semi-finals, Kohli said: "More or less everything is set, but we don't want to be one-dimensional. The team that is flexible on the day has more chance of executing what they want to.

"We need a good balance and whatever combination provides the balance for us, I think we'll go ahead with that. We're happy with the way we've played but it's about turning up on the day now and putting another performance in."

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne praised veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who was playing his final World Cup match in the 50-over format.

"Of course Sri Lankan cricket will miss him. In Test cricket and one-day cricket, he was wonderful - he was the man," Karunaratne said. "He's done a really good job. Everyone has to end their chapter. After that we have to find a new guy."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma on the verge of reaching a special milestone
RELATED STORY
Rohit joins Tendulkar in reaching milestone as Australia run into trouble
RELATED STORY
5 times when MS Dhoni was at the non-striker's end during a famous batting milestone
RELATED STORY
3 Tendulkar ODI records that have been broken by Indian batsmen after his retirement
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 34, India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Is the criticism of Sachin Tendulkar not being a match winner fair?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 records Rohit Sharma can break in this tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma smashes record for most number of hundreds in a single World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How Rohit Sharma has capitalized on fielding lapses in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Stats: Rohit Sharma equals Sangakkara's record of most centuries in a single edition of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 45
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 227/5 (40.0 ov)
LIVE
Australia need 99 runs to won from 10.0 overs
RSA VS AUS live score
Match 44 | Today
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 43 | Yesterday
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Zimbabwe
IRE VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us