×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Root slams 'substandard' Lord's pitch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    27 Jul 2019, 01:30 IST
joe root - cropped
Joe Root (L) takes a catch against Ireland

England's Test win over Ireland at Lord's was not a fair contest between bat and ball due to a substandard Lord's playing surface, according to home captain Joe Root.

A demolition job by new-ball pair Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad saw Ireland bundled out for 38 on Friday, a day that began with the visitors dreaming of a historic maiden triumph in the longest format after being set 182 for victory.

England began in similar batting turmoil as they were dismissed for 85 in the first session of the match, with Ireland's seam attack led by the excellent Tim Murtagh wreaking havoc on a green pitch.

The five-match Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston next week before the second Test comes to Lord's and Root seemingly challenged head groundsman Karl McDermott to up his game before that keenly anticipated clash.

"I don't like saying this, but the wicket was substandard for a Test match," Root told a post-match news conference.

"I thought it wasn't even close to a fair contest between bat and ball throughout the whole game.

"First innings, last innings, when you are getting scores like that, that tells a story in itself."

Asked whether he was preparing for similar pitches during an Ashes series expected to be dominated by two high-class seam attacks, Root replied: "I hope not.

Advertisement

"You have to find ways of coping with that. It was extreme in this game. From a batting point of view, it's hard to take too much out of it."

Although England rested World Cup heroes such as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for the Ireland match, Root conceded players like himself who stayed on for the quick change in formats were feeling "knackered".

"It's been 10 weeks of hard cricket, of high emotion, of ups and downs. It does take a lot out of you," he added.

"You have to suck it up and get on with it. It's not been perfect, but we've dealt with it pretty well.

"We've never been in a position where we've won a World Cup, so for half the side to be part of that and then very quickly adjust to Test cricket is unusual.

"You've never been in that position before, so it's hard to know how you're going to cope."

Advertisement
Milestone: Tim Murtagh becomes the first Irishman to scalp five wickets in Tests 
RELATED STORY
England's calm under pressure impresses Root
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Joe Root considers 'Ashes to be bigger than the World Cup'
RELATED STORY
Hollioake champions Roy for Ashes and urges Root to step up
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : Most Runs Scored | Who will be the top scorer by end of World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup glory was written in the stars for Stokes, believes Root
RELATED STORY
England captain Root 'fine' after taking blow to left hand
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st T20I
AUW 226/3 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 94/5 (14.0 ov)
LIVE
England Women need 133 runs to won from 6.0 overs
AUW VS ENG-W live score
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Only Test | Wed, 24 Jul
ENG 85/10 & 303/10
IRE 207/10 & 38/10
England won by 143 runs
ENG VS IRE live score
| Yesterday
GLA 136/10 (19.3 ov)
MSX 137/2 (17.2 ov)
Middlesex won by 8 wickets
GLA VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us