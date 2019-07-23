×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roy and Stone handed England Test debuts against Ireland

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    23 Jul 2019, 18:18 IST
JasonRoy - cropped
England batsman Jason Roy

Jason Roy and Olly Stone will make their Test debuts when England host Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday, captain Joe Root has confirmed.

Roy becomes the latest player to try his hand in the problem position of opener for England in the longest format, having shown blistering form at the top of the order during his country's triumphant Cricket World Cup campaign.

The 29-year-old boasts nine ODI hundreds and 18 half-centuries and will open alongside Surrey team-mate Rory Burns, with Kent's Joe Denly slated to come in at three ahead of skipper Root.

"I think with Jason I just want him to go and be himself out there and trust his instincts as much as possible," Root said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"He's got very good instincts, he reads the game very well and he brings something different to our Test batting side for sure.

"He's a proven performer in international cricket so he's fully capable of making big contributions at the top of the order. I hope he doesn't try and play differently."

A sweltering weather forecast for the one-off Test has contributed to the decision to field two spinners, with Somerset left-armer Jack Leach slotting in alongside all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Leach's county colleague Lewis Gregory misses out, with paceman Stone getting the nod having recovered from the back injury that forced him out of England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

Side injuries sustained by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer could combine to create an Ashes opening for Stone, with the five-match series against arch-rivals Australia beginning at Edgbaston next week.

Advertisement

"I think he's got good pace, that's one thing that he brings to this group and this squad – an extra bit of pace, something different to turn to," Root said of the 25-year-old.

England team:

Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

Advertisement
Roy to make Test debut against Ireland
RELATED STORY
England's Anderson ruled out of Ireland Test
RELATED STORY
Ireland tour of England 2019, only Test: Live streaming and telecast details, preview and squads
RELATED STORY
Jason Roy and Alex Hales out of England squad for series against Ireland and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
England hold practice session ahead of Test Match against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for England
RELATED STORY
Gower backs Jason Roy Test call-up: He is a real talent
RELATED STORY
Burns backs Roy to make Test impact
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs England only ODI: Preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
Jofra Archer to make England debut against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
GLO 354/10 & 21/1 (8.5 ov)
WOR 293/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Gloucestershire lead Worcestershire by 82 runs with 9 wickets remaining
GLO VS WOR live score
Only Test | Thu, 18 Jul
AUW 420/8 & 230/7
ENG-W 275/9
Match Drawn
AUW VS ENG-W live score
Only Test | Tomorrow, 03:30 PM
England
Ireland
ENG VS IRE preview
1st ODI | Fri, 26 Jul, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
SL VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us