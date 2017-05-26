Sangakkara records fifth successive County Championship century

Surrey's Kumar Sangakkara is one century away from 100 domestic tons after hitting his fifth successive hundred in the County Championship.

Kumar Sangakkara's first-class career is poised to come to a close at the end of this season, but the Sri Lanka legend appears determined to go out in style after hitting his fifth consecutive County Championship century.

Surrey batsman Sangakkara had previously recorded hundreds against Lancashire and Warwickshire and struck two in their most recent Championship clash with Middlesex going into the first day of the four-day contest with Essex.

And his stunning form shows no sign of letting up after he closed on 177 unbeaten, honing in on a magnificent double-century.

Sangakkara's innings has so far featured 23 boundaries, helping Surrey to 334-7 at stumps.

The 39-year-old retired from Test cricket in 2015, having racked up 12,400 runs, placing him fifth on the all-time list. He totalled 14,234 in one-day internationals and 1,382 in T20Is.

Domestically, Sangakkara now has 99 centuries, with 61 coming in first-class cricket and 38 registered in list A.

