×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SCG inspection to decide Australia side – Paine

Omnisport
NEWS
News
91   //    02 Jan 2019, 08:37 IST
TimPaine-cropped
Australia captain Tim Paine

Captain Tim Paine said a final inspection of the SCG pitch will decide Australia's plans for the fourth Test as the hosts look to deny India a series victory.

Australia – trailing 2-1 in the series after India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with victory in Melbourne – opted against finalising their XI for the final Test in Sydney, starting Thursday, amid doubts over opener Aaron Finch and all-rounder Mitch Marsh.

Finch – who could drop down the order – is under pressure at the top of the order, having managed just 97 runs in six innings, with a top score of 50 in Perth.

Marnus Labuschagne was also added to the squad following Australia's 137-run defeat to India in the Boxing Day Test last week.

"It's just team balance really," Paine told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday, with his side desperate to prevent Virat Kohli's men from becoming the first India team to win in a Test series in Australia.

"There's ongoing discussion the last day or two but we'll have a final look at the wicket [this afternoon] and we'll have our last chat then.

"We're not too far away. As I said all along, we'll be looking to pick the best XI that we think is the best combination to win this Test and the wicket will play a part in that."

Peter Handscomb could also return to the side, having been dropped for Marsh for the MCG clash against India.

Advertisement

Marsh failed to capitalise on his return, posting scores of just nine and 10 as Australia were outclassed in Melbourne.

"If we think India were to play two spinners Pete could be a really important player for us," Paine said. "We know how good a player of spin he is. That's one of the discussions we'll be having today, if we think India will go that way and if they are, are we prepared to bring him back in.

"I'm sure if he does [play], he's an excellent player of spin and contributes a lot to the group in the field and around the team. He's a bit like Marnus in that he's a very good package, a good person around our team."

Omnisport
NEWS
Australia have produced pitches that suit India – Paine
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant hilariously...
RELATED STORY
Australia improving with every Test, believes Paine
RELATED STORY
Australia skipper Paine keen to have Smith, Warner back
RELATED STORY
Paine laments Australia batting display
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Sledging- The real playmaker
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India on the cusp of history...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us