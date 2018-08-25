Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shorey misses ton, India Red seizes advantage in Duleep Trophy

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
57   //    25 Aug 2018, 21:19 IST

Dindigul(TN), Aug 25 (PTI) India Red secured the all-important first innings lead against India Blue on the third day of the Duleep Trophy match at the NPR College ground here today thanks to a four-wicket haul by Parvez Rasool.

Talented Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey missed out on a well-deserved ton, falling on 97 to Rasool as India Blue let slip the initiative after resuming at the overnight score of 183 for 5, losing three wickets in the space of 20 runs.

Shorey's innings consisted of nine fours and a six.

A 61-run stand for the eighth wicket between Jaydev Unadkat (39, 3X4, 1X6) and Dhawal Kulkarni (39, 4X4, 1X6) raised hopes of a lead for India Blue. However, Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun sent back Unadkat and Akshay Wakhare (0) in the space of three balls to peg back the Faiz Fazal-led team.

Kulkarni and B Ayyappa (11 not out) added 33 runs before Baba Aparajith ended the former's resistance and ensured India Red got a handy lead.

Rasool was the best bowler for India Red, picking up 4 for 107 from 36 overs while Rajneesh Gurbani, Mithun and Aparajith had two scalps each.

India Red skipper Abhinav Mukund seemed intent on making up for his first innings failure and hit a flurry of boundaries as the lead swelled.

After losing opening partner Sanjay Ramaswamy (6) with the score at 21, he added 45 runs with fellow Tamil Nadu batsman Aparajith (19).

The TN southpaw looked good for more before he fell to part-time spinner Ricky Bhui for 50, which included nine hits to the fence.

Siddhesh Lad, hero of the first innings, showed why he is rated so highly, as he moved to 47 before close of play taking India Red to 156 for 3, an overall lead of 179 runs with a day to go.

Brief scores: India Red 316 all out in 114.5 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 72, Siddesh Lad 88, B Aparajith 48, Saurabh Kumar 3 for 75, A Wakhare 3 for 76) vs India Blue 183 for 5 in 63 overs (Dhruv Shorey 86 batting, Ricky Bhui 41, Rajneesh Gurbani 2 for 12)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Duleep Trophy 2018: Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Parvez...
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018: Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018: Tamil Nadu's K Vignesh and Baba...
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018 Schedule Announced
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018 squads announced
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018: 5 players who can earn a call-up to...
RELATED STORY
Banned Punjab cricketer named in Duleep Trophy squad
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 players who are unlucky to miss out...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan has been more successful than...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 16 | Today
BTR 147/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 148/4 (18.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 6 wickets
BTR VS KIT live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Jamaica Tallawahs
SLZ VS JTA live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Quarter Final 3 | Today
GLO 136/8 (20.0 ov)
WOR 137/5 (18.4 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids win by 5 wickets
GLO VS WOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us